Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $11.43 million and $3,143.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00218622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00093570 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,629,935 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.