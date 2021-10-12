Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells $601,400.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $71.23 and a one year high of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

