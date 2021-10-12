InsurAce Price Tops $1.53 (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $17.19 million and $1.40 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00077653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,651.19 or 1.00076515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.76 or 0.06230607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

