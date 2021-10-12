Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.50

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 133339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

