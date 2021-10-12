Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $6,075,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Intel by 769.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,902 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 923,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

