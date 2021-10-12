Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,606,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

