Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,266,864.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 911,467 shares of company stock worth $57,268,710. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.