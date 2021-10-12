Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 2,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. 1,698,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

