Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.38

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.38 and last traded at $127.57, with a volume of 2260859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

