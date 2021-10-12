International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 299,807 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.81. 10,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,034. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

