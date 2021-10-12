International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. 1,265,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $189,870,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

