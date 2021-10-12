International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Shares of IP stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

