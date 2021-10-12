International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

International Paper has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,315. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.