International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.27

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.27 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 127.40 ($1.66). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 100,674 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

