Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $43.77 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and $375.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.77 or 0.00077588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00124010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.79 or 0.99923755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.31 or 0.06187634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,741,825 coins and its circulating supply is 173,686,650 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.