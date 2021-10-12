Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) Short Interest Update

Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. Interplay Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.
Interplay Entertainment Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Interplay Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interplay Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.