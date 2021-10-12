Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Up 34%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)’s stock price traded up 34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 42,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 54,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

