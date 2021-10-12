Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ISP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.67 ($3.14).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

