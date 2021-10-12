Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €3.00 ($3.53) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

