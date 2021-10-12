Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,765. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.