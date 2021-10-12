Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.09

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 6523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

