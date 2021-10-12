Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $324.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.37. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $217.67 and a 12 month high of $362.34. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $280.00 to $323.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.