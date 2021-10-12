Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 321.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.96% of Invacare worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

