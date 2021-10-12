Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 30,750 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter worth about $1,573,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

