Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans GBX 2.75 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BIPS opened at GBX 190.92 ($2.49) on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company has a market capitalization of £321.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.62.
About Invesco Bond Income Plus
