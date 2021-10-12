Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Down 2.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.49 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50). 243,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 233,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £321.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

