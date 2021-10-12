Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 5,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

