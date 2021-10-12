Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 334,525 shares.The stock last traded at $92.64 and had previously closed at $92.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.