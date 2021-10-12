Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 88.7% in September

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. 29,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $95.89.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.