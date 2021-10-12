Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 88.7% in September

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. 29,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $95.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
