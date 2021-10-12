Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 101,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96,191 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

