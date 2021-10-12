Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 101,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
