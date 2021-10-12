Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.56% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

