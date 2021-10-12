Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 1,359.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

