Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) to Issue GBX 3.75 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IPU traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 586 ($7.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,409. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394.50 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664 ($8.68). The stock has a market cap of £198.23 million and a PE ratio of -26.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 633.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 614.64.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

