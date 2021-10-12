Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,946 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 119,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 207,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

