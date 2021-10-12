Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,782,141. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

