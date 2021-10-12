Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Trading 5% Higher

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $85.48. 55,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,751,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 155.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $10,803,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

