Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,302,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.