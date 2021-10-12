InvestDigital (IDT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $142,687.52 and $73,409.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00218987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092859 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 112,215,767 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

