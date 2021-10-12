Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 12th (AC, AIR, AKT.A, BBD.B, CCO, CEU, CMMC, CNQ, CS, CSFFF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 12th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.85.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from C$1.70 to C$2.18.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$44.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) was given a C$63.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$56.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.70 to C$4.15. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.70 to C$4.15. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$54.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$162.00 to C$155.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.