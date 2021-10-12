Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 12th (AEIS, ALB, ALSN, APTV, ASC, BIIB, BKNG, BMY, CLH, CMCSA)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 12th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $100.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $266.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $447.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $124.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $57.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €241.00 ($283.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $620.00 to $737.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Truist from $600.00 to $690.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $571.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price raised by Truist from $42.00 to $51.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

