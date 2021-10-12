Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 12th (AEIS, ALB, ALSN, APTV, ASC, BIIB, BKNG, BMY, CLH, CMCSA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 12th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $100.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $266.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $447.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $124.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $57.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €241.00 ($283.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $620.00 to $737.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Truist from $600.00 to $690.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $571.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price raised by Truist from $42.00 to $51.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

