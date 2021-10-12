Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 12th (AFMD, AGCO, AIG, AIR, ALGT, ALLO, ALNY, ALSN, ALVR, AMGN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 12th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €131.00 ($154.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $275.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $242.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $235.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $341.00 to $349.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $92.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $72.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $600.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $145.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $80.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $50.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $138.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $178.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.