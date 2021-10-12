Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 12th (AFMD, AGCO, AIG, AIR, ALGT, ALLO, ALNY, ALSN, ALVR, AMGN)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 12th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €131.00 ($154.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $275.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $242.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $235.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $341.00 to $349.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $92.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $72.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $600.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $145.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $80.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $50.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $138.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $178.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

