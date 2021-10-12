Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ALX Oncology (ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ: ALXO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/4/2021 – ALX Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

9/29/2021 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ALX Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

9/27/2021 – ALX Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

8/24/2021 – ALX Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

8/23/2021 – ALX Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

8/18/2021 – ALX Oncology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

ALXO traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. 107,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,936. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,426,894. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

