Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for W. P. Carey (WPC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2021 – W. P. Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

9/30/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2021 – W. P. Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – W. P. Carey is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2021 – W. P. Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – W. P. Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – W. P. Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $75.71. 759,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

