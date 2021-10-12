Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (BNZL, ENT, GGP, HUM, JET, PRQR, PRTK, PTMN, RBA, REAX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 12th:

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

