Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: OMVKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – OMV Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – OMV Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/4/2021 – OMV Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/23/2021 – OMV Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – OMV Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/16/2021 – OMV Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. 3,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

