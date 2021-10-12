Investors Purchase High Volume of Protara Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,899% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TARA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 191,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,480. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

