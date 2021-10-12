Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,871,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INVU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 1,259,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Investview has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.79.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

