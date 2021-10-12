Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post $127.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.20 million. Invitae reported sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 43.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 67.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Invitae has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

