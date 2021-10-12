Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 8,233.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Ionic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Separately, Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

