IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Greg Smith Buys 8,500 Shares

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Greg Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($13,659.52).

Shares of IPO stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126.80 ($1.66). 2,045,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,337. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. IP Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.20 ($2.04).

Get IP Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. IP Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.